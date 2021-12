If you are a pipeline and a structural welder, connect here.

Let us discuss our jobs,

Challenges in the job,

Up coming jobs.

Present jobs,

Different skill sets etc.

DO you have IIW?

Your experience.

Your pay.

Terms of contracts.

Job opportunities abroad..

