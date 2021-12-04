Abdulsalami Hails CG Fire Service As IBB Hosts Him, Commends His Dedication (Pics)

Gen. Abdulsalami Hails CG Fire Service As IBB Hosts Him, Commends His Dedication

Former Military Head of State, General Abubakar Abdulsalami (rtd), has called on town planners to ensure access road to markets and other public places for easy access by emergency responders during emergencies.

The former head of state who stated this during a courtesy visit by Dr Liman Ibrahim, Controller General of Federal Fire Service (FFS), to his house on Thursday in Minna said it was imperative for the the Fire Service in its policy and fire safety standard document review to include mandatory accessibility of good roads to markets and and other public places.

“ I think in your document you should see how the legislators of the FG make it mandatory for town town planners to provide access roads for emergency response” he said.

The former head of state commended the Federal Fire service on it’s plan to acquire a firefighting helicopter.

“ Despite the limited resources of the country, you have been able to sell your idea to the appropriate authorities and it only means you are putting in lots of efforts.

Gen. Abdusalami applauded the CG for the procurement of fire fighting equipments that has made it possible for the Federal Fire Service to have its presence in every state of the federation a situation he was not there before Liman Ibrahim came on board.

He congratulated the CG for bringing the Federal Fire Service to limelight.

“ Before your emergence as as the CG of the Federal Fire Service not much was known about the activities of the service and not much attention was given at the state and FG level,” he said.

Earlier, the FFS CG, also paid a courtesy visit to Former President , Ibrahim Babangida.

The Former Milirary Head of State, congratulated the FFS boss for building a “stronger institution” that will remain permanent.

“ I congratulate you for the job you have been doing to the service and the country as a whole.

“ Your name will be remembered for institutionalising the soon to be acquired new policy and as long as the institution is strong, it will go well,”he said.

Ugo Huan

PRO, Federal Fire Service



