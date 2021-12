Nigerians based abroad but are currently in Nigeria for the holidays, Share your experience so far….

What has changed since the last time you were in Nigeria?

Who came to greet you?

Did your friends abroad send you errands to their families back home?

Where people famzing you or asking for giveaway when you arrived?

Did your parents recommend one guy or girl for you to marry?

Let’s have fun with this thread

Una just come back and everywhere quiet, gist us na

