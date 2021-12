Nigerian actress Etinosa Idemudia has sent a warning to Nigerian men this December.

The actress warned that men living in Nigeria should be watchful because ‘abroad guys’ will be coming this December to steal their girlfriends.

According to actress, when their girlfriends start giving excuses of not being able to meet their appointments, this is the sign they should use to break up.

https://www.instagram.com/etinosaofficial/tv/CXTkRtRjjKy/?utm_medium=copy_link

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBtAHS0wBt8

