Actress Chizzy Alichi Dazzles In Red On Her Birthday (Photos)

Actress Chizzy Alichi on Thursday shared photos of herself dazzling in red to mark her birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The Sherikoko actress shared the photos on Instagram with several captions.

“Can I hear someone say Happy birthday….I am blessed and highly favoured. Happy birthday to me,” she wrote.

“I achieved “almost” everything I set to achieve this year 2021 and I am super grateful to God. I am grateful and hopeful for the rest before the end of 2021. Happy birthday to me,” she captioned another.

“Happy birthday to me …. God is still saying something. A short prayer from you is all I want. I love y’all,” she wrote on another.

Several celebrities and fans wished her a happy birthday in the comment section of the post.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CX0IpKaIKYE/?utm_medium=copy_link

