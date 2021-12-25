Actress Destiny Etiko Shines In Christmas Photos

Curvy Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, is one hot actress who does not hesitate to flaunt her fine frame, Igbere TV reports.

The 32-year-old joined her colleagues in the entertainment industry who have dropped individual or family photos to celebrate Christmas.

In the post which she shared via her official Instagram page, the Etiko donned a red dress, fashion long gloves, and a well-laid wig . There were Christmas decorations flower on her head too.

She wrote; “MERRY CHRISTMAS MY SWEETIES �❤️�❤️�❤️�❤️�. May the birth of our LORD JESUS bring forth blessings, long life, more grace, prosperity, open doors, peace, unity and above all LOVE ❤️

We shall succeed in all our endeavours IJN AMEN ����❤️ MERRY CHRISTMAS MY FAM �❤️”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CX4pnQ4tN4g/?utm_medium=copy_link

