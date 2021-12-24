Actress, Empress Njamah Hits Abuja With Her Fashion Brand, House Of Empress (Photos)

XMAS RUSH!!! Nollywood Actress, Empress Njamah Hits Abuja With Her Fashion Brand, House Of Empress

In an apparent effort to diversify her streams of income, popular Nollywood screen diva, Empress Njamah has taken her fashion brand, House of Empress to the doorstep of Abuja residents, the nation’s capital.

The fashion entrepreneur at a recent event to unveil the brand assembled top rated socialites, entertainers, fashion designers, fabrics dealers and top class businessmen and women.

Located at suite B6, Primus Mall, 1st Avenue Gwarinpa, Abuja, House of Empress, HOE is a place to be for world class scents, suitable shoe line, Italian Silks, Virgin Hairs, ready to wear materials, as well as Luxury Fabrics, Customized Clothings and lots more.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after unveiling the brand, Empress Njamah noted that the need for the launch of the new HOE Branch was to ensure her expansion and meet the requirements of their fast increasing national and international Customers.

She therefore stated that HOE will remain committed to the need and creative requirements of her brand lovers.

The multi-million fashion brand was established in 2011, which followed the diversification of her CEO into the apparel business.

The brand has continued to introduce several amazing designs, unique styles and other beautifully fabricated and customised clothings.

Users of her brand have expressed satisfaction in the services delivered by the HOE Brand, stressing that the unveiling of Abuja branch is a step in the right direction in serving them.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TTPvwDQoCfk

https://www.statepress.ng/2021/12/xmas-rush-nollywood-actress-empress.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...