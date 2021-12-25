Actress Etinosa Celebrates Her Daughter As She Clocks 1 On Christmas Day (Photos)

Actress Etinosa Idemudia on Saturday shared photos of her daughter as she celebrates her birthday on Christmas day, Igbere TV reports.

The excited mother had on Friday shared photos of herself and her daughter in matching outfits for a photoshoot ahead of her daughter’s birthday.

“OBA !!! @babykris_uwa. In Addy My Little Princess IZODUWA. Tomorrow you turn 1 whole year and I’m bursting with memories and emotions. I love you so much I’m crazy about you omg look at my offspring!! Papa Itohan needs to be praising and buying me goat every day because see princess nauuuuuuu,” she wrote.

Celebrating her daughter today, Etinosa posted photos of her daughter in a Christmas costume on Instagram, expressing love for the little girl as she clocks one on Christmas Day.

“My celebration is double today because on this day 365 days ago I met my best friend. Everyday with you is worth celebrating. Happy birthday my offspring. Happy birthday my daughter. Happy birthday my Princess @babykris_uwa #kris1daful

Merry Christmas y’all �❤️”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CX3GiBngEE_/?utm_medium=copy_link

