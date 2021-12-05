Actress Jackie Appiah Celebrates Her 38th Birthday With Stunning Photos

Popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Apia took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her 38th birthday today, IgbereTV reports.
She shared new photos of herself. Her posts read;
“I am not just a year older but also a year better and happier. Happy birthday to me”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CXGA4Kboe6R/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
“It’s another 365 days of my life to give thanks to God for He has brought me this far. Happy birthday to myself”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CXGCXSfI2OM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Jackie was born in Toronto Canada on December 5, 1983 by Ghanaian parents and moved to Ghana at the age of 10 with her mother.