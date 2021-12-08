Actress Mercy Aigbe Reacts As Truck Crushes Pupils In Lagos

Actress Mercy Aigbe has cried out over the accident involving some pupils who were allegedly crushed by the driver of a truck on Tuesday along Ogunusi Road, Grammar School Bus Stop, Igbere TV reports.

Reacting in an Instagram post, the actress said she is still recovering from Sylvester Oromoni’s death and this happened.

“I am yet to get over Sylvester’s death! And this! God please. she said it’s really terrible! she said over 14 kids! Died! 14!!!!!! Kabiyesi Olorun,” she wrote.



The pupils, numbering more than 10, were about to cross the road after school when the truck ran over them.

Witnesses quoted by Premium Times said the truck driver sped away after the incident.

“He was pursued and caught around Ogba and was brought back to the station. That is why the youth are attacking the police station,” one eyewitness said.

Businesses along the road have shut down while vehicular traffic is grounded.

Angry youth also vandalised trucks around the area, throwing stones into the police station.

In response, policemen barricaded their gates, firing gunshots and tear gas canisters at intervals from the station.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Adekunle Ajisebutu told reporters that the driver of the truck has been arrested.

