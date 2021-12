Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe is celebrating 2021 Christmas with her only son, Juwon, Igbere TV reports.

The 43-year-old took to her official Instagram page on Saturday to share lovely photos with her son to make the day.

“It’s Christmas guys” she wrote.

In another post, Mercy Aigbe describes Christmas as her best season of the year.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CX4wlgItMF2/?utm_medium=copy_link

