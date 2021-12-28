Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday Builds Herself A New House (Photos)

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has shown off her new house as her greatest achievement in the year 2021, IgbereTV reports.

According to her, she never knew that building a house could be difficult as she built the house from tscratch. She stated that she wished her mum was alive to see the house.

Sharing photos of the house on Instagram, she wrote;

“Highlight of my 2021 This right here is my Sweat and Blood 6 Months of sleepless night I give GOD all the Glory nobody told me it was this difficult to build a house with the hike in building materials but I DID it. Just that my mother couldn’t wait to see Our house,What she has always wanted and prayed for silently I was going to write a long epistle,But let me leave it here first cus it still feels like a dream Built from Scratch to finish This whole week I will be disturbing your timeline Thank you Lord again #unstoppable #ogoagbaye”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYBeY0XIjA3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

