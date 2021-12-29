Actress Toyin Tomato Looks Younger As She Celebrates 60th Birthday (Photos)

Nollywood actress Toyin Adegbola aka Toyin Tomato clocked a new age on Tuesday, December 27, and she was heartily celebrated by fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry,Igbere TV reports.

The movie star also made sure to spend the day giving back the overwhelming show of love she got from people.

Toyin paid a visit to an orphanage in Ibadan where she distributed foodstuff and other essential items of need to the children in the facility.

A video shared on her official Instagram page also captured her time with the young boys and girls at the orphanage.

After joining the actress to take pictures with her cake, she delivered a moving speech to the young ones and encouraged them not to be deterred by their humble beginnings.

Toyin explained that she was just like them at some point in her life when she lost her parents. The actress, however, added that she was determined to change her life’s story instead of being defined by her background.

She urged the young ones to be confident and also make sure that they are constantly making efforts to become better versions of themselves.



