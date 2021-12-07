Actress Uche Elendu Replies Lady Who Accused Her Of Being A Bully In Secondary School

Actress Uche Elendu has replied to a lady who accused her of bullying her sister in secondary school.

Igbere TV reports that an Instagram user who goes by the name @Ij_dinobi accused the actress of bullying her sister while she was still a student at Federal Government Girls College Owerri.

“There’s this one actress that bullied my sister in secondary school, she too writing #justiceforSylvester. Double standard sha. My sister saw this girl after she graduated at a wedding and was still scared. Her name is Uche Elendu,” she wrote.

Reacting to the accusation in an Instagram story on Tuesday, the actress stated that she did not bully anyone, adding that she might have punished the lady’s sister for disobeying the school rules.

Haaaa God have mercy!!! 22 years after .. The exaggeration tho.. pls who is your sister? ill like to give her a big hug and apologize for probably punishing her for being at the wrong place at the wrong time, or disobeying the school rules, Who is a bully??

I know i was a strict senior back in school but i didnt punish unjustly neither did i inflict injury on my juniors or beat them up, the school was totally against that, Boarding school should just be scrapped, i went through same drilling from my seniors but i cant call that bullying.. has me that they will knock on the head and ill see 1 million stars in 5 seconds…. cos really juniors cant escape being sent on errands or punished, i bet your sister and all the juniors i punished didnt also perform their duties as prefects and seniors in their time. If you didnt attend a boarding school abeg comot body. #justiceforsylvester.



https://instagram.com/stories/ucheelendu/2723338527398424276?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

