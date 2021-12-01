BREAKING News!!!

Adeyinka Grandson, the UK Based Hate Activist who made Several extreme violent inciting comments against Igbos has been Convicted hours ago by a British Court. The court convicted Adeyinka of all the 8 count charges.More Details..

Adeyinka Grandson convicted on charges of terrorism, inciting genocide

UK-based Yoruba nationalist, Adeyinka Grandson has been convicted on charges of terrorism, inciting genocide and conspiracy to commit terrorism.

Adeyinka was first arrested in August 2019, by the Scotland Yard Counter Terrorism Command London of the Metropolitan Police under the approval of the Westminster Magistrates’ Court, London.

The Scotland Yard Counter Terrorism Command arrested Grandson for allegedly “stirring racial discrimination” against the Igbo and Fulani ethnic groups and also “encouraging terrorism”.

After being grilled for nine hours, Grandson denied any involvement in terrorism or encouraging racial hatred and said YYF only supports the return of Nigeria to the regional system.

He was granted bail on the evening of his arrest while his passport, two Google phones, one Apple MacBook laptop computer, one tablet, a hard drive, and a draft copy of his new book were seized.

Among the conditions for his bail include are: he must sleep and live at his home address only and can’t access, use, or post on Facebook, Youtube, Tumblr, or the website linked to the YYF.

He was asked to return to the police on September 2 for further investigation.

He was reported to have recently called for secession with respect to the Yoruba race and threatened the north with the use of chemical weapons if the southwest is attacked under any guise.

The YYF, which Grandson heads, is a youth organisation established to “appeal to the consciousness of young Yorubas and support a return to the regional system of government or outright dissolution of Nigeria in favour of the Oduduwa Republic.”



