Adopting A Gentle Approach When Advising People

When Allah Ta’ala commanded Prophet Moosa and Haroon to go to Fir’aun, He instructed them with the following; “Speak to him (Fir’aun) in a gentle (soft) manner, perhaps he will accept or he will fear (Allah).” (Surah Taha)

The companion of the Prophet, Abdullah bin Mughaffal narrates that Nabi (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) said, “Verily Allah is gentle (kind) and loves gentleness. He gives (rewards) for being gentle (in actions) what He does not give when being harsh.” (Abu Dawood)

Our mother, Ayesha narrates, “I was on a camel that was stubborn.” Nabi (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) said, “Be gentle. Gentleness is not added to something except it beautifies it and it is not removed from something except that it spoils it.” (Muslim)

Jareer bin Abdillah (R) narrates that Nabi (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) said, “Whoever is deprived of gentleness (kindness) is deprived of goodness.” (Muslim)

Gentleness is the opposite of harshness. A harsh, rude and arrogant attitude is contrary to the Sunnah. From the Quranic advice, we learn how, despite the haughtiness and arrogance of Fir’aun who proclaimed himself to be the

Supreme Almighty, the command was to adopt a gentle approach with him. There is a greater chance of a person accepting and taking heed of the message if it is conveyed with gentleness and wisdom.

Therefore, be gentle with others and invite towards good with wisdom and kind words.

Darul Ihsan

