Adoration Ministry Has Seen Peace, Love Under Ugwuanyi – Mbaka

Adoration Ministry has enjoyed peace, love, good governance under Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration – Fr. Mbaka

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, joined members of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN) in their last Crusade for 2021, to the admiration of the Eucharist Adorers who cheered the governor for his humility, commitment to God as well as uncommon disposition to peace and good governance in the state.

Welcoming Gov. Ugwuanyi on arrival amid loud ovation and cheers from the large crowd, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka applauded the governor for his commitment to peace and good governance as well as his solidarity, brotherly love, friendship and paternal support to the Ministry.

Fr. Mbaka who described Gov. Ugwuanyi as “a good man, a member of the Adoration Ministry, a father and friend to this Ministry” disclosed that under Ugwuanyi’s leadership, the Ministry has enjoyed peace, love and quality access road, stressing: “Otherwise we would have been in a forest that will be difficult to locate, just to mention a few among other great things His Excellency has been doing for this Ministry”.

The Spiritual Director said the Adorers are happy with the governor, adding: “We are happy you are here to witness the end of the Crusade; our prayers will continue to go for you”.

Fr. Mbaka prayed for Gov. Ugwuanyi and beseeched that “the hand of God would never depart from you in Jesus Name”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who praised and worshipped God with the Adorers, wished them a Happy Christmas and prosperous New Year.

