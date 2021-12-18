AFCON 2021: New Super Eagles Coach Names Two Players To Replace Napoli’s Osimhen

New Super Eagles coach, Augustine Eguavoen has named two players who are in contention to replace Napoli’s Victor Osimhen in his squad.

According to Eguavoen, Union Berlin’s Taiwo Awoniyi and Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis are in line to replace Osimhen if the former Lille star does not make a full recovery before the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Cameroon next year.

Osimhen has missed Napoli’s past four matches due to injury.

The 22-year-old was forced off during Napoli’s 3-2 defeat in Serie A tie against Inter Milan on November 21.

Osimhen clashed heads with Milan Skriniar and had to be replaced by Andrea Petagna during the encounter.

He underwent surgery, with Napoli announcing he would be out for at least three months.

However, Napoli welcomed him back a few days ago, writing on Instagram: “Come on Victor!!”.

Speaking on the development, Eguavoen told Brila FM: “Firstly, we hope that he [Victor Osimhen] is recovered, that he fully recovered from his injury and that the club will allow him to join the team.

“However, if this does not happen, I am sure that Victor would be cheering for the success of the team.

“We also have other players like [Taiwo] Awoniyi and [Emmanuel] Dennis.”



