After 10yrs Of Practice, Fake Lawyer Arrested In Port Harcourt Court (Video)

After 10yrs Of Practice, Fake Lawyer Arrested In Port Harcourt Court (Photo, Video)

After 10yrs of practice, fake Lawyer arrested during cross examination in Port Harcourt Court

A suspected fake lawyer identified as Stanley Ejirogene has been remanded in prison custody by a High Court in Port Harcourt, IgbereTV reports.

It was gathered that the suspect, who has been practising for over 10 years, was exposed in court on Wednesday, December 1, during cross examination, when he could not tell the court the University and law school he attended.

According to reports, Justice, C. Nwogu remanded the suspect on the request of the Port Harcourt NBA Chairman, Prince Nyekwere, pending the outcome of their investigation.

Nyekwere in a chat with journalists after the incident said, they were informed by the Supreme Court that they do not have his name, as a lawyer. His name was also not on the data base of the Nigeria Bar Association.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uG7cP-fnjKY

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW-npcJrUAe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...