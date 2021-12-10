‘After 5 Years Of Studying Agric Economics, I Have Officially Signed Out!’ (Pictures)

It wasn’t easy, I never wanted to study agriculture.
But I had no other choice than to study it.
With time I got used to the system, I fell in love with Agric.
I learnt some many things, both in practical and theoretical aspect.
Agric should never be underestimated, it is a nice course I confirmed it… imagine offering basic mathematics, Econometrics, Statistics and other mathematical related courses!!
But thank God I Ogah Nkem daniel made it, and this is the end of an ERA in Ebonyi state university
