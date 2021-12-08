Aftermath Of Mt. Sumeru Volcanic Eruption That Killed 14 In Indonesia (Photos)

At least 14 people are dead and hundreds are displaced after Mount Semeru, a volcano in Indonesia’s East Java province, erupted on Saturday, authorities said.

Indonesia’s National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) said in a statement Sunday the eruption had wounded 56 others, with 35 people in serious condition, after it covered villages with ash and left people to run from billowing clouds of debris.

Mount Semeru volcano spews hot lava as seen from Sumberwuluh, in Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia, December 6.

Villagers ride a motorcycle as Mount Semeru volcano spews ash and smoke in Supiturang village, Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia, December 7, 2021.

