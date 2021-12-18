Ahmed Indimi Celebrates Wife, Zahra Buhari On Birthday (Photo)

Zahra Buhari-Indimi, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari and wife of Ahmed Indimi, son of Maiduguri-based billionaire Mohammed Indimi, on Saturday clocked a year older, Igbere TV reports.

Her husband described her as an amazing soul in an Instagram post.

“Happy birthday to an amazing soul @mrs_zmbi. Undeniable is my connection with you, unbelievable is how much I love you, and unbreakable is the bond that we have formed with each other. Have a wonderful birthday, my love,” he wrote.

Zahra’s family witnesses many celebrations in December. She marked her fifth wedding anniversary on December 16.

Her father turned 79 on Friday while her husband celebrated his birthday on December 11.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CXmc7RNssRf/?utm_medium=copy_link

