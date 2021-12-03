AIG Garba Baba Umar Emerges Interpol Vice President In Africa

Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Garba Baba Umar, psc, the Head of INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Nigeria, has emerged the duly elected Vice President (Africa) and Executive Committee Member of the International Criminal Police Organization (ICPO) – INTERPOL. AIG Garba was elected in the early hours of today, 25th November, 2021 in the 89th INTERPOL General Assembly currently holding at the Halic Congress Hall, Istanbul, Turkey. The year 2021 General Assembly, which have in attendance 470 Police Chiefs, Ministers and Senior Law Enforcement Officials from the 195 INTERPOL member countries, seeks to identify areas where the organization can reinforce the global security architecture and enhance collaboration against national and transnational crimes.

AIG Garba, one of Nigeria’s finest criminal investigators and professional strategic police manager, with over thirty (30) years policing experience both at national and international levels, polled the highest number of votes in the elections. With this appointment, which will span through a period of 3yrs, AIG Garba is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear in coordinating INPERPOL operations targeted at ensuring a safer world for people and communities across the African continent. This is in addition to drawing international policing support and cooperation towards advancing public safety and security, protecting the cyber space and generally addressing challenges faced by law enforcement officers and policing managers in the continent.

The Nigeria’s delegation to the 89th INTERPOL General Assembly was led by the Honourable Minster of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, ably supported by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc. The other members of the delegation are: the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo (represented by the Naval Provost Marshal).

CP FRANK MBA

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA

