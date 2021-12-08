Aiteo Oil Spill: Dickson Calls For Compensation For Communities Affected

Calls for urgent measures to remedy the endangered environment

The Senator representing Bayelsa West in the National Assembly, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, has expressed deep concern over the massive oil spillage from OML 29 Well 1 Platform operated by AITEO Exploration and Production Company.

Since the spill which occurred on November 5, 2021, over two million barrels of crude oil has been reportedly spilled into the Santa Barbara River in Nembe and Brass Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State.

Senator Dickson said in a statement on Monday that that the operators of the oil firm, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the ministry of environment, National oil spill detection and response agency and others should take immediate steps to rescue the seriously threatened environment from total destruction.

The former Governor called on the National Emergency Management Agency, the Ministry of Environment, NOSDRA and Oil firms to provide relief materials to the communities affected by the spill.

He called on the operators of the oil firm to engage the services of experts with the requisite technical competence to ensure that the destroyed well head is professionally repaired.

Senator Dickson said that with the scope of the pollution caused by the oil spillage, there is the need for the Federal Government to make a comprehensive provision to ensure the commencement of immediate measures of remediation in the affected areas.

The former Governor sympathized with the people of the affected areas whose source of livelihood and health have been endangered by the massive oil spill which has not abated.

He called for adequate compensation for the people for damage of the environment and their source of livelihood.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/12/dickson-calls-for-compensation-for-communities-affected-by-aiteo-oil-spill-in-bayelsa/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...