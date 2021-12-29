‘Am I Taking The Wrong Move Buying Her A Phone?’

I just met this beautiful girl, and I’m already all over her.. She’s not in a relationship but definitely guys are disturbing her even her ex’s.

I asked her to come over to my place and she did, we went out together and get some stuffs and we head back home(my place). So, I decided to ask her out one on one in my place and she said NO, she’s still finding it difficult to go into another relationship.. When she left my place for her house just two byke away, someone stole her phone from her bag(she called me to tell me) the bag was open by the time she got home.

My question now is, should I ever think of getting her a phone? I still don’t know my stand in her life, I really love the girl but ain’t acting like a simp whatsoever.. But the fact that she lost her phone after leaving my house is what bothers me.

Please what should I do?

