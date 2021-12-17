Amb. Chris Odey Bags Honorary Doctorate Degree Award (Photos)

The Chief Executive Officer of Goodwill Ambassador Events Agency, a leading brand in social event management in Abuja, Amb. Chris Oko Odey has been honoured with a Doctorate Degree award by Espam Formation University Of Benin Republic.

Amb. Odey was also inducted as a Fellow of Western Coast Maritime Academy, F-WCMA.

He was at the recent African Peace Ambassador Awards 2021 organised by Distinguished Peace Medal Agency in Abuja accorded the honour in recognition of his leadership role, support, imminence and valuable contribution to the society at large.

Amb. Odey’s organisation, Goodwill Ambassador Events Agency, is an A-rated event management company in Abuja.

A committed entrepreneur who has taken hundreds of Nigerian youths out of employment market, his brand has in the past honoured notable personalities who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour.

In the list of awards Amb. Odey has organised are Nigeria Goodwill Ambassadors awards, African Goodwill Ambassador Awards, Africa CEO Merit Award and Nigeria Governors Scorecard Awards.

Because of his passion for welfare and development of women, coupled with efforts to ensure that women are appreciated because of the milestones some of them have achieved at one point or the other in private sector or public sector, he established Women Power Conference/Africa Leading Women Awards.

This brand has been an umbrella for women leaders across political, business, entertainment and professional lines to come together and reason. One of the bold faces in Nollywood, Tonto Dike was among those he managed at one time or the other as Project Director.

