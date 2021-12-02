American Woman Marries Kenyan Primary Two Dropout, Claims God Told Her To (Photos)

An American woman identified as Carey Joy has warmed the heart of many after she married Kenyan man named Albert Wanyonyi in 2018 despite him being a primary school dropout, Siggy reports.

Wanyonyi, a Kenyan man from Bungoma had said he fell in love with Carey who is a US missionary, although the language barrier was their main challenge.

During a recent interview with TV 47, the mother of two disclosed she has four academic degrees in different fields, one of them being Economics.

Carey also said God revealed to her that Wanyonyi, a boda boda (motorbike) rider who dropped out in primary 2, was her anointed husband and therefore she doesn’t care about him being uneducated.

In her words: “As he was introducing himself, God spoke to me and said, this is your husband and that’s why you never found the right one back at home”.

The woman said she enjoys living with her husband in his village in Bungoma. During the course of their being together, she had to learn Swahili.

Carey further revealed that before she learnt the language, they used to communicate through feelings and signs.

