Amotekun Arrests A Male Kidnapper Dressed As A Woman In Ondo (Video)

Operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State have arrested a member of a kidnap syndicate in Akure for kidnapping church members during service at Edo lodge area.

The suspect who disguised as a woman was arrested one hour after he invaded the church with the members of his gang around 11pm on Wednesday.

The man who wore a blue gown and members of gang kidnapped four church members including a priest.

Amotekun State Commander, Adetunji Adeleye said the suspect was arrested on the spot while others escaped.

The Commander also paraded 21 others who specialize in kidnapping, stealing and selling of Indian hemp.

Check out the video below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pEVomcwETyg

