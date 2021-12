Evening to everyone. I have a question for employers of labor

For instance, If 2 candidates of same field, and were mates came for an interview for same position and one scored higher than the other but the one with the higher score graduated with 2 2 and the other person with lower score graduated with 2 1

In their oral interview, the one with 2 2 still beat the other person with 2 1

Who will you consider for the job?

