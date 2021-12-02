Anambra Airport Finally Cleared For Flight Operations

NCAA Approves Opening Of Anambra International Cargo And Passenger Airport Effective December 2nd, 2021.

By Uche Nworah (ABS News)

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued authority to Anambra state government to open

Anambra International Cargo And Passenger Airport for commercial operations with effect from 2nd December, 2021.

In a letter dated 1st December, 2021, addressed to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state, the aviation authority said that it has received security clearance from relevant security agencies for the opening. It said that the negative security clearance was the reason the authority had declined approval for the opening of the airport on the 30th of October 2021, when the state government had scheduled the commissioning.

In the interim, Category B aircrafts are permitted to land and take off from the airport from sunrise to sunset.

Speaking on the development, Anambra state Commissioner for Works, Engineer Marcel Ifejiofor praised the efforts of Governor Obiano who never relented, even while on vacation to ensure that the Anambra airport becomes operational ahead of the Christmas 2021 mass return of Ndi Anambra living in the diaspora, and other visitors.

With this NCAA clearance, airlines already approved by the relevant authorities to operate at the Anambra airport such as Airpeace, Ibom Air, United Nigeria and others are expected to start scheduling flights into and out of the airport immediately.

Source: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2128122607344687&id=200902653400035

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...