Anambra Election: APC, ADP, Nine Others Challenge Chukwuma Soludo’s Victory

Just as Anambra citizens were about to witness a first-ever unchallenged governorship election in the tribunal, 11 political parties among them All Progressives Congress (APC) and Action Democratic Party (ADP) yesterday filed their petitions at the Election Petitions Tribunal in Awka.

It was 48 hours to the statutory 21 days stipulated by the Electoral Act for filing of petitions.

The candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, was declared winner of the election after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) concluded the election on November 9.

APC’s Senator Andy Uba in his petition asked the tribunal to declare that he won a majority of valid votes cast in the said election.

On the other hand, The Action Democratic Party (ADP) and its candidate Prince Adam Ume-Ezeoke in their petition prayed the tribunal to nullify the election on the grounds that the Bi-Modal Accreditation Verification System (BVAS) is not in the Electoral Act and the malfunctioning ultimately disenfranchised over 90 per cent of the registered voters.

Also, the candidate of the Accord Party (AP), Dr Godwin Maduka, and his party called for the nullification of the election on grounds of irregularities.

Other political parties which filed petitions included the United Patriots which called for the nullification of the election on the grounds that it was wrongfully excluded from the ballot of the party’s name from the ballot.

Others are the Green Party and the Action People’s Party (APP) among others.

However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Mr Valentine Ozigbo and the candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) Sen Ifeanyi Uba who came second and third respectively did not petition the tribunal.

Meanwhile, the three Tribunal Judges are yet to arrive in Anambra State but following the filling of the petitions Secretary of the tribunal Mr Surajo Gusau said the judges are being expected in Awka very soon.

He debunked the fears that the judges would be sitting in Abuja.

In his reaction, the Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Political Matters, Mr Ifeatu Obiokoye, said that APGA is ready for the petitions.

He said in an interview: “we shall take it as it comes and we are not losing sleep over those petitions and do not lose sight of the game plan of a particular party and petitioner by sponsoring some lesser political parties to go to tribunal and later withdraw from the suits and collapse into their benefactors at the end of the day.

“Our party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance won the election and we are prepared to defend our mandate at the tribunal.

https://www.today.ng/news/politics/anambra-election-apc-adp-nine-challenge-chukwuma-soludos-victory-400958

