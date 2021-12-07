Anambra Int’l Airport: Passengers Picking Their Luggage From Carousel (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Watch how passengers at the Anambra international airports were picking their luggages from the carousel. This is indeed a standard international airport that will serve the international travel needs of Anambra and SE region in general.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XwUWUQP7Fjo

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: