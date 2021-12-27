Anambra Man Arrested Over Attack On Ajali Police Station

A 25-year-old man, Emmanuel Nwafor, has been arrested for alleged involvement in the attack on Ajali Police Station in Orumba North Local Government Area (LGA), on Sept. 30, 2021.

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Anambra said Nwafor who hails from Umuevee Ajalli, Orumba North LGA, is suspected to have played an active role on the arson attack on the station.

Ikenga, in a statement made available to journalists in Awka on Sunday said a motorcycle, looted from the station during the attack, was also found in his possession and recovered.

The PPRO said the suspect is already making useful confessions as to whereabouts of other culprits.

Ikenga said the arrest followed the directive of Mr Echeng Echeng, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, who ordered intelligence gathering strategy towards dealing the spate if insecurity in Anambra, since he assumed office.



https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/12/26/anambra-man-nwafor-arrested-over-attack-on-police-station/

