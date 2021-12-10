BREAKING…

Anambra poll: Tribunal grants Uba, Soludo access to inspect election materials..

The Anambra State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Awka, Thursday, permitted the requests sought by the All Progressive Congress (APC)’s candidate, Senator Andy Uba, and the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA)’s candidate, Prof Charles Soludo’s to inspect the materials used for conduct of the November 6 and 9th supplementary polls.

Uba and Soludo had filed exparte motions for the tribunal to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to grant them the permission to inspect the certified true copies and other materials used in the conduct of the polls.

Uba supported his prayer with a 15-paragraph affidavit and written address, while Prof Soludo supported his motion exparte with an 18-paragraph and written address.

The panel Chairman, Justice D. Mohammed, who ruled on Uba’s petition separately, said the inspection should be carried out in the presence of the applicant, respondents, Police and Department of State Service DSS.

On Soludo’s motion exparte, Justice Mohammed equally ordered that the inspection should be done in the presence of the applicant, respondents, Police and DSS because the Tribunal was satisfied with the applications.

The tribunal further struck out the petition by the candidate of the Accord Party, Dr Godwin Maduka, who through his lawyer, N. D. Agu, urged the tribunal to strike it out as he had lost interest in pursuing it.

Source:

https://www.blueprint.ng/anambra-poll-tribunal-grants-uba-soludo-access-to-inspect-election-materials/



….

Andy Uba’s quest to prove his petition before the Anambra Governorship petition Tribunal receives boost today

_…As the tribunal grants two applications filed by Senator Andy Uba, the candidate of APC_

…Made the following orders:

1. AN ORDER directing the INEC to allow the Petitioners, their Solicitors, agents and biometric Forensic Experts access to all the Voters Registers, Data of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BIVAS), Accreditation Reports, Ballot Papers and Boxes and all other election materials or documents used in the Anambra State Governorship Election held on the 6th and 9th November, 2021 in the presence of the Respondents for the purpose of cross checking the finger prints, accreditation process and actual votes cast and Ballot papers cast or used under the Supervision of INEC officials in the voting points, polling units and wards of Anambra State Electoral Constituency Anambra State Governorship Election held on the 6th and 9th November, 2021 which is the subject of complaints in this Petition in the custody of the INEC for the purpose of identification, analysis, application for their certified true copies and use in evidence before this Honourable Tribunal.

2. AN ORDER directing INEC to produce for the inspection of the Applicants and permitting the Applicants to take copies of the documents used in the Anambra State Governorship Election held on the 6th and 9th November 2021.

..

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...