Anambra’s Largest Gospel Music Fiesta, ‘Expression’ Holds In Awka (Photos)

Expression, an all-night gospel music concert hosted by Mr. Bonaventure Enemali and Pastor Obi Ogbo has been held.

Dubbed as Anambra’s largest gospel music event, and now in its second edition, the concert happened at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka.

The premier edition of the musical concert, which held in December 2020 attracted a crowd of over 5,000 people as the arena was full to capacity and overflowed, despite restrictions as a result of compliance with COVID-19 on mass gatherings in 2020.

Since then, the music festival has grown exponentially with hundreds of thousands of worshippers flocking to the Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka the venue of the fiesta and more congregating online.

This year, setting aside class, race, tribe, tradition, colour, religion and the weather, people from Anambra and beyond gathered to worship and praise God from dusk till dawn.

The festival event which was preceded by Christmas charol led by Sir Jude Nnam, featured live ministrations from gospel music heavyweights such as Frank Edwards, Mercy Chinwo, Mr. M. and Revelation, Joe-King, Gratitude, Preye, A.A Abundance, Steph Kerry, among others.

Speaking on this year’s edition of Expression, the convener, Mr. Bonaventure Enemali said the event is a significant contributor to the State economy through tourism and its associated businesses.

According to him, the event which is now celebrated annually, will continue to be a free event, and a ‘must attend’ event that always projects to be a night of pure worship and tremendous experience of the presence of God for his manifold blessings.

For the Host of the event, Pastor Obi Ogbo, the program was not designed to entertain, but to bless souls, praying for God’s ministration on all participants, just as he called on those who have not done so, to reconcile to God.

Also in attendance were the Deputy Governor-Elect, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Afam Mbanefo, among others.

https://www.facebook.com/200902653400035/posts/2134260790064202/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...