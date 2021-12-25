Anita Joseph’s Husband Hugs Her Curvy Backside In Sultry Christmas Photos

Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph has wowed her fans after sharing her photos on her social media handle to celebrate Christmas, Igbere TV reports.

The endowed actress shared gorgeous romantic photos with her husband while celebrating Christmas.

In one of the photos, the actress’ husband, MC Fish carried his wife who donning a gorgeous red dress that has figure hugging shape on her. In another photo, MC Fish is knelt down to hug the Anita’s backside.

“The OLAGUNJUS. Hubby you did it @realmcfish. Wishing you the best this season and always,” she captioned the photos.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CX557YBDNuK/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...