Anita Okoye Wears Matching Outfits With Her Children In Sweet Christmas Photos

As part of activities geared towards celebrating the day set aside by Christians to mark the birthday of Jesus Christ, some of our favourite celebrities have released gorgeous photos with their families.

Anita Okoye, the wife of Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye aka Rude Boy, one half of the music group P-Square has shared beautiful photos of her children in celebration of Christmas day, Igbere TV reports.

In the photos, the mother of three and her children wore matching pajamas as they pose with a Christmas tree.

“We wish you a fantastic Christmas filled with joy, laughter and God’s blessing. M E R R Y C H R I S T M A S �,” Anita wrote.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CX6IvS8LiMt/?utm_medium=copy_link

