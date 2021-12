Working in a village, Delta state during this Christmas period and the festive period was just boring. Anyway things got better today as one of the locals working with us killed an antelope. Our new year came quite early.

This is not snake, no need to invite Lala for the choppings

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...