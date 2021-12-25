Antelope, Python, Porcupines, Guinea Fowls Killed By Hunters In Nasarawa (Photos)

Hello Nairalanders, Compliments of the season.

In this festive period there’ll be a good number of slaughtering of animals, ranging from chicken to turkey. Some families; goats and cows.

Amidst these, there are some people that fancy the bush meat delicacy. And Christmas will be good time to have such dish especially when in the village, with family and friends. This is one reason hunters in this community of Udege (Nasarawa state) where I have come to for a project always intensify their gaming during times like this. This village is a major link road from Abuja to Benue and then the Eastern part of Nigeria. So the display of bush meat is by the road side for those that would like to buy.

I witnessed 6 different animals been brought out fresh by some hunters.

1 Antelope

1 Python

2 porcupines

2 guinea fowls.

