APC Will Win 2023 Presidency Irrespective Of The Zone It Picks Candidate – Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the 2023 presidential election irrespective of where it picks its presidential candidate from.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Independent, Keyamo said the APC is not bothered about the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or where its presidential candidate comes from.

He said “I think that the APC will do well and will win the 2023 presidential election wherever we pick our candidate from. I am confident about that. It is the PDP that is panicking and trying to play ethnic politics. I am not surprised because that has been their stock in trade”.

“They like to play Nigerians against themselves in order to remain afloat and relevant. PDP only survives on politics of division. We don’t do that. We are not looking at the PDP to determine what we are going to do, they are the ones studying us”.

“It is just like when a grade A team that is ranked number one in the world enters a field to play with a team that is ranked number 100 in the world. Before that match, you can be sure that the team that is ranked number 100 will study the tapes of the number one team more than 100 times to know their areas of weaknesses”.

“But on the matchday, the champions will just enter and play their game because they are confident of their strength. This is what happens in our nation today. PDP is watching our every move but we don’t have their time. We just want to do what is right and we will win”.

https://independent.ng/apc-will-win-2023-presidential-election-irrespective-of-the-zone-it-picks-its-candidate-keyamo/

