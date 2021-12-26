Archbishop Desmond Tutu Is Dead

South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90

Published1 minute ago

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace prize laureate who helped end apartheid in South Africa, has died aged 90.

His death was confirmed in a statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It marked “another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” he said.

Tutu was one of the country’s best known figures at home and abroad.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-59793726?xtor=AL-72-%5Bpartner%5D-%5Bbbc.news.twitter%5D-%5Bheadline%5D-%5Bnews%5D-%5Bbizdev%5D-%5Bisapi%5D&at_campaign=64&at_medium=custom7&at_custom4=0F34998C-661A-11EC-9651-04D64744363C&at_custom1=%5Bpost+type%5D&at_custom3=BBC+News+Africa&at_custom2=facebook_page&fbclid=IwAR3nbHdmFSYs-3sOJvQMqtu0Bu1zjyJYNrBTqUxqXCXGVh2AJeMnCYzXyVc

