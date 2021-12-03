Are These The Top Best Nigerian Songs Of 2021?

Nigerian music has grown to a tally every single music firm around the world dream to attain. In recent years, it has also dished out multiple top-notch artists who have been pushing the image of the firm based on how they deploy classy music that has dominated several major music charts.

Ranging from the rap genre to the singing curriculum, they have been able to convince the world to believe in the beauty of Afrobeat.

Just like we have enjoyed great music from the Nigerian Afrobeat Maestros for decades to date, the year 2021 is not an exception as we have been thrilled to several hit songs from different Nigerian Afrobeat professionals.

In this article, we would outline the 10 Best Nigerian Songs of 2021 so far having experienced the thrillers they have trailed in the Nigerian music industry and world entertainment mass as well.

LADIPOE – Feeling

The song tagged “feeling” is originally owned by Ladipoe, A Mavin record signee who is known famously for his rapping qualities).

The Nigerian songwriter and rapper who is barely known as Ladipo Eso was born on 29th April 1992 in Lagos where he grew up and acquired his education before venturing into his musical career.

He rose to prominence after releasing his debut song, “Feel Alright” which attracted a huge number of recognized record labels. He was signed to Mavin Record Label where he reformed his career and established it as an enhancing one. He has received a Headies award for the qualities he deployed on the song, “Know You” featuring the Nigerian singer Simi.

His song, “Feeling” featuring the Nigeria fast-rising singer, Buju also emerged to be one of his biggest songs following the qualities he and Buju deployed on the song. It was released in the middle of 2021 by Ladipoe. It topped several music charts hours after its release. Ladipoe and Buju outlined the beauty of good vibes and feelings, declaring publicly that no bad vibes should exploit their feelings on the song, “Feeling.”

Ruger – Bounce

The young Nigerian maestro who is barely known as Michael Adebayo and popularly known as Ruger also gave Nigerians and the world a taste in good music with his single tagged “Bounce”. He was born in the year 1999 in Lagos where he grew up and acquired his Primary and secondary school education. His musical inspiration spanked early following how everyone around him discovered his extraordinary vocals.

Don Jazzy made it pretty much susceptible for him and signed him to the Mavin Record Label through the efforts of D’Prince. The young lad didn’t hesitate to prove his qualities by releasing his debut EP “Pandemic” which dominated the music charts. One of the hit tracks tagged “Bounce” in his Pandemic track-list emerged to be everyone’s favorite amidst how they jammed to it. “Bounce” is so far recognized as one of the greatest hits of 2021 in the Nigerian music forum.

He expressed his nostalgia for his woman’s beauty and described his urge to have a taste of it on the song, “Bounce.” Couples around the world always promote the single for its love growth status.

Rema – Soundgasm

Soundgasm, a song by the Nigerian singer, rapper, and songwriter who is currently identified as the face of Mavin Record Label also earned its place as one of the hit singles of 2021 in the Nigerian music charts. Divine Ikubor who is famously known by his stage name, Rema was born in 2000 in the vicinity that represents mostly penury and struggles. He grew up in Benin City and acquired his education in that city. No single doubt, his musical aspiration began so early that he managed to release several songs with his partner and friend.

Don Jazzy discovered him by the effort of D’Prince and offered him a satisfying opportunity which he grabbed and reformed his musical career into an enchanting one. He released several hit songs ranging from “Dumebi,”, “Spiderman,” “Bad Commando,” “Alien,” and “Iron Man”, his single that attracted the former president of the United States of America Barack Obama who added it to his summer playlist) and this promoted Rema’s image and soared him to the top.

He maintained his peak and deployed more hit songs to his status. One of these hit songs emerged to be “Soudgasm.” The song Soundgasm is confirmed to have earned its place as one of the greatest hits of 2021. Rema in the song described the beauty in women’s bodies and outlined the beauty of sex. A Lot of couples enjoy the song while making out.

Omah Lay – Understand

The Nigerian professional singer, Omah Lay has dished out a hit song tagged “Understand” which is recognized as one of the songs of the year 2021 in Nigeria. Omah Lay is a Nigerian solo artist who rose to fame with his single “Lo lo” which he released in 2020. He began his music career as a recording artist before transforming his status to a songwriter and singer. His music-producing qualities also assisted him to find his sound. Most of his hit songs were produced by him.

The song “Understand” was released recently in 2021 by Omah Lay after he had forced the fans to anticipate a Jam. It did become a hit after its release. He conveyed his haunted nostalgia over an alleged heartbreak his girlfriend impeded on him in the song “Understand.” To date, understand is recognized as the Nigerian top 10 hit song of 2021.

Buju – Outside

Buju who is recognized as one of the 2021 Nigerian artists break-out had his single “Outside” registered as one of the hit songs of 2021.

The young lad was discovered by the Nigerian Grammy award-winning star, Burna Boy who signed him to his record label and offered him the opportunity to prove his class. He did prove his class and emerged as one of the new thrilling names in the Nigerian music firm.

His single, “Outside” released in the early days of 2021 dominated the music chart through the qualities Buju deployed on it. He sang more about his life struggling days and the reality of the song which have earned a place in the hearts of the Nigerian musical enthusiasts.

Currently, Buju is a solo artist. He refused to renew his contract with Burna Boy days after it expired.

Lojay – Monalisa

Lojay also is recognized as one of the 2021 promising break-out artists who has dominated the Nigerian music charts already. His single, “Monalisa” has undoubtedly earned its place as one of the 2021 greatest hits. He released the song in the mid-year of 2021.

The young lad began his musical career earlier in his teens looking out on the qualities of the Nigerian Afrobeat King Wizkid that reshaped and transformed his peak into a satisfying one.

Also, his vocal is identified as the pinnacle of his success in the Nigerian music firm. “Monalisa” to date, is still cited at the top 5 best songs in Nigeria on Audiomack.

Joeboy – Sip (Alcohol)

Joeboy, a Nigerian singer and songwriter whose real name is Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus. His song “Alcohol” has been registered as one of the top 10 Nigerian hits of 2021. He was discovered by the Nigerian singer and songwriter, Mr. Eazi who offered him a satisfying opportunity that enabled him to reform and establish his status. He rose to fame after deploying consistent hits to his name. He is currently recognized as one of the best Nigerian young singers who have earned their place at the top.

“Alcohol” on its release date, dominated social media, most especially, TikTok. People found thrills in sipping different kinds of substances to ease their pain. In the song, Joeboy urged his fans to forgo pains and sip some alcohol. He also expressed how alcohol eases his pain and demeaned his attention towards troubles in life.

Fireboy DML – Peru

The face of YBNL is owned by the Nigerian great rapper, Olamide who has also dished out a song that has earned its spot as one of the greatest hits in 2021. Adedamola Adefolahan who is popularly known as Fireboy DML rose to fame after the Nigerian rapper, Olamide discovered him and offered him a golden opportunity that transformed him swiftly.

His single tagged “Jealous” earned him a tremendous fan base which pushed him to release the iconic album tagged “Apollo” that bagged him over 4 Headies awards in one night. Through his thrilling qualities, he released “Peru” as a leaked song condoned by his Boss Olamide. Despite being released unannounced, Peru become the Nigerian number one song within some hours. This had further proven the qualities of the singer.

Fireboy announced his peak and prosperous status on the single “Peru”.

Adekunle Gold – High (feat. Davido)

The two Nigerian maestros, Davido and Adekunle Gold bonded and gave out the sound of the year 2021. “High” is originally owned by the Nigerian singer and songwriter Adekunle Gold who also has proven his worth in the Nigerian music firm.

He bonded with Davido and dished out the song titled “High”. A few days after its release, Nigerians streamed it massively via the thrilling sentiments it deployed on them and the song soared to the top. “High” has topped many charts since it was released describing the class of Davido and Adekunle Gold.

The duo in the song outlined the blings they displayed at the club and the beauty of women.

Ayra Starr – Bloody Samaritan

‘Bloody Samaritan’ by Ayra Starr has not impacted only Nigeria but has thrilled enormous numbers of world music enthusiasts.

The young star who was signed and unveiled by the CEO of the Mavin Record Label, Don Jazzy was born in 2002 in a music-attached family. Her music information erupted earlier at her tender age. She began singing at the church, the public, and many concerts before Don Jazzy discovered her.

Since she was unveiled earlier in 2021, she has proven her worth by deploying many hits. So far, she has debuted her EP and Album containing several hits.

“Bloody Samaritan” is recognized as one of the hit tracks of her debut album titled ’19 & dangerous.” She condemned Hippocrates and bad vibes on the single and earned so much passion from her fans. They streamed it and it emerged as one of the biggest songs of the year 2021.

