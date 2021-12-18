Arewa Youths Scatter Dance Floor While Singing To Joeboy’s ‘Alcohol’

Some Northern youths have been captured on tape singing and vibing energetically to Nigerian singer, Joeboy’s hit song, Alcohol.

They were at a social event when the song came on and everyone got lost in the moment as they started singing and dancing with energy.

Some could be seen on tables and pouring drinks into their mouths, in attempts to mimic the TikTok trend of people pouring liquid and semi-solid substances on themselves while Alcohol plays in the background.

The scene stirred reactions from netizens who found it hilarious and some even said that Islamic Police, Hisbah would soon make their way the venue.

Watch video below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FpEBca3ebYw

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...