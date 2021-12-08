Armed Robber Arrested In Lagos, Arms And Ammunition Recovered (Photo)

An armed robbery suspect, Abdullahi Zakari aged 21 has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command.

The suspect was arrested by the anti-crime patrol team of the Ojo Police Division on November 30, long NEPA Road, Alaba Rago Market, Ojo, Lagos during a routine patrol of the area. HGS Media Plus gathered.

The suspect was said to have confessed to being one of the men responsible for the robbery in traffic in Alaba, Ojo, and Iba area of Lagos.

Recovered from the suspect is two locally-made pistols and one live cartridge concealed in a bag.

Confirming the arrest, Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu said the suspect should be transferred to the Command’s Tactical Team for diligent investigation and prosecution.



https://hgsmediaplus.com/2021/12/08/armed-robber-arrested-in-lagos-arms-and-ammunition-recovered/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...