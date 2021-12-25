Army GOC Commends Ugwuanyi For Cordial Relationship Between State & Military

Army GOC commends Gov. Ugwuanyi for the cordial relationship between the Enugu govt and military

The General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army, Major General T. A. Lagbaja, on Thursday said that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State’s commitment to the affairs of the Division is “a manifestation of the cordial relationship existing between the state government and the military”.

Maj. Gen. Lagbaja, who made the remark during the finales of the inaugural GOC and Chairperson of Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) 82 Division football competitions for male and female football teams held at the Abakpa Cantonment football pitch, Enugu, appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for attending the sporting event.

The male final match between Dragons Football Club (FC), 82 Division and Noble Great Achievers FC (Host Community) was kicked off by Gov. Ugwuanyi after other official formalities.

The GOC explained that “this competition is part of our Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities aimed at promoting the cordial relationship between the barracks and our host communities”.

He added that “the football competition is part of our positive contributions towards the development of talents at grassroots level”, which is one of the cardinal objectives Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration has pursued vigorously.

The GOC stressed that the two-week football competition would

help to channel youthful energies from crimes and other misdemeanours

to productive endeavours, and commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for identifying with the noble aims of the event.

“In particular, I wish to most warmly welcome His Excellency, the

Executive Governor Enugu State, Right Honourable Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

and members of his entourage for being part of this event. This is the

manifestation of the cordial relationship existing between the state

government and the military”, the GOC said.

In his speech, Gov. Ugwuanyi expressed delight at the event which he said was part of promoting military/civilian relationships particularly in the Abakpa and Emene communities, pointing out that Enugu State enjoys support and goodwill of the military especially the Nigerian Army, and other security agencies.

The governor reassured the security agencies to always count on the support of his administration and wished the audience Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

The Chairman, Enugu State House of Assembly Committee on Sports Development, Hon. Chinedu Otaka and representatives of heads of other security agencies were among the dignitaries that witnessed the event.

