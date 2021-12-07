Army Recovers IEDs Planted By IPOB/ESN On Orlu-Owerri Road In Imo

The Nigerian Army says troops have recovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on the Orlu-Owerri road in Imo state.

In a statement on Monday, Onyema Nwachukwu, army spokesman, said the soldiers also foiled an attempt by gunmen to attack two communities in the state.

The army accused the Eastern Security Network of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of planting the devices, adding that the IEDs had been safely detonated.

“Troops conducting Exercise Golden Dawn Sector 3 have thwarted an attempt by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN), to unleash mayhem on residents of Mgbidi and Awo Mmamma communities in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo state,” the statement reads.

“The group targeted terrorising the people for lawfully refusing to observe the illegal sit-at-home order foisted on them on Monday 6 November 2021.

“The swift response of troops compelled the attackers, mounted on two Sienna Buses and a Toyota Hilux truck, to abandon their mission and withdraw in disarray. Troops are currently on the trail of the criminals.

“In a separate development, troops have uncovered four Improvised Explosive Devices planted by members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN, in their desperate effort to inflict harm on unsuspecting motorists and other road users along Orlu-Owerri road.

“The vigilant troops, who were on a reinforcement mission to Mgbidi/Awo Mmama detected the IEDs planted at about 15 meters apart on both sides of the road and safely defused them. No casualty was recorded during the defusion.”

The army also said “four wraps of unexploded ordnances, one motorcycle battery, two vehicle alarm devices, one detonator, wires and batteries” were recovered during the operation.

The troops also urged residents to go about their normal businesses, and appealed to the public to report suspicious activities to relevant security agencies.



https://www.thecable.ng/troops-recover-ieds-planted-on-road-in-imo-community/amp?fbclid=IwAR28CcjCAHMJM1iUxVMgtrtRqv92GqL5vwJfpfizsqTPmQfPgsTpAS3m7pw

