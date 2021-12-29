Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Officially Divorced After 10 Years (Pix)

It may be the most drawn-out divorce in Hollywood history — but after 10 1/2 years, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are single again.

It went down Tuesday morning in L.A. Superior Court … TMZ has learned. The divorce had been mediated by a private judge and that judge signed off on the divorce earlier this month, but it needed to be entered into the court system by a sitting judge, which happened this morning.

As for why this divorce took so long, it’s a combination of lack of motivation and a very complicated property settlement agreement. As we reported, both Arnold and Maria moved on years ago … they both have been in relationships but stayed cordial with each other … and often had family gatherings with their 4 kids.

The rupture in the marriage occurred more than a decade ago, when news leaked that Arnold had fathered a child with the family’s housekeeper. That child — now an adult — Joseph Baena, is now a college grad with acting ambitions, and he has a leg up because he’s the spitting image of his dad.

As for the property settlement … well, it’s all confidential. But, we know there was a ton of money — an estimated $400 million — and our sources say things pretty much got divided down the middle. There was no prenup.

Arnold and Maria were married in 1986, so it was a long run.

As for the divorce, Laura Wasser repped Maria, while Kristina Royce repped the former Guv.



Source: https://www.tmz.com/2021/12/28/arnold-schwarzenegger-maria-shriver-divorced-money-prenup/

