Arsenal Vs West Ham 1 – 0 – (Live)

Arsenal will aim to win their fifth Premier League home game in a row when they face off against London rivals West Ham United on Wednesday at the Emirates.
The Gunners eased to a 3-0 win over Southampton during Saturday afternoon’s battle, with Alexandre Lacazette, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Magalhaes on the scoresheet.
Having recovered from back-to-back defeats to Manchester United and Everton, Mikel Arteta’s men sit sixth in the table – one point above Tottenham Hotspur having played two games more.