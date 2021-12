Imagine looking for a Job for 3years and ur rich Uncle decide to fix ur name somewhere in Abuja with salary of N250k and accommodation but u didn’t meet any of the requirements for the job.

The Job needs a graduate with at least 5years experience while u are actually a secondary school drop out. Ur uncle decide to forge a certificate for u and then secured the job for u.

Will you accept it?

