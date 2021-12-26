Aston Villa Vs Chelsea Today At 6:30pm

Team news

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is hoping he will have enough players available for the home game against Chelsea to go ahead.

Villa’s scheduled match against Burnley last Saturday was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the Midlands club.

Keinan Davis, Marvelous Nakamba, Morgan Sanson, Anwar El Ghazi, Bertrand Traore and Leon Bailey were all unavailable with a variety of problems, but Gerrard confirmed “a couple” of players were back in contention.

Chelsea duo Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi can return for the visitors

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...